Planned timing for residents' return to Shusha and Agdam revealed

19 Oct. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani authorities revealed the timing of the return of Azerbaijani citizens to Shusha and Agdam.

The process of return of Azerbaijani citizens to Shusha will start in the first quarter of next year, special representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Shusha district Aydin Karimov said.

According to him, this process will cover about 400 families.

"A large-scale process of road infrastructure construction will start soon. In addition, the process of construction of social facilities is underway," Aydin Karimov said.

Return to Aghdam

The process of returning residents to Aghdam and nearby villages is planned to start in mid-2025, special representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation (except Shusha district), which are part of the Karabakh economic region Emin Huseynov said.

He noted that large-scale construction work is underway in Aghdam.

"The foundations of three quarters have already been laid, in two of which work has begun. The foundations of more three quarters will be laid in the near future. All this construction work will begin early next year,” Emin Huseynov said.

How many people to return to liberated territories of Azerbaijan?

Emin Huseynov aded that a total of 34,500 families, which is about 140,000 people, are planned to be resettled to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan by 2026.