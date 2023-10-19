Israel receives first armoured vehicles from US

19 Oct. 16:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Damaged Israeli armored vehicles were replaced by new ones from the United States, the Israeli Ministry of Defense informs.

The US cargo plane with armored jeeps on board landed at Ben Gurion Airport.

Since the beginning of the war with Palestinian radicals from Hamas, the Ministry of Defense has signed orders for the purchase in Israel and abroad of vehicles and heavy equipment totaling near $100 mln