19 Oct. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Shusha region, Aydin Karimov, said that the construction of a new road network will soon begin in Shusha.

He also announced that the process of naming 85 city streets had been completed.

"The infrastructure of water supply, sewerage, and waste collection has been created in Shusha, and construction of a new road network will begin. The streets will be completely reconstructed",



Aydin Karimov said