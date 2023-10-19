Kyrgyzstan applies "90/180" visa rule to Russians

19 Oct. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the message of the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry, the "90/180" principle will also apply to citizens of the Russian Federation.

Earlier this week it became known that Kyrgyzstan cancelled the visa-run for foreigners and replaced it with the "60/120" or "90/180" principle.

"A number of new rules of stay also apply to citizens of member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU)",



the Kyrgyz Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.

Accordingly, Russians will now be able to spend 90 days in the republic without registration, after which they need to take a break for another 90 days. Thus, re-entry should occur no earlier than 180 days after the previous one.

Those who want to stay in Kyrgyzstan for more than 90 days need to register. The registration lasts for six months, after which it can be extended.