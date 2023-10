20 Oct. 9:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan continues building infrastructure in the Karabakh district. Azerpost opened its first branch in the city of Khankendi.

The Azerbaijani post office began operating in Khankendi. This became possible after the liquidation of illegal military formations in the region and the arrest of separatist leaders.

The flag of Azerbaijan was raised by the President of the Republic Ilham Aliyev in the city of Khankendi on October 15.