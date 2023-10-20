Armenia meets migrants from Karabakh with rising prices for rental housing

20 Oct. 12:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The influx of migrants from Khankendi to Armenia has become a reason for the local population to raise housing rental prices.

Six months ago in Yerevan, an apartment could be rented for 80-100 thousand drams. Now the cheapest housing on the outskirts will cost 250 thousand. In the center of the Armenian capital, rent is much more expensive, it is up to 700 thousand drams. It is about $1.7 thousand.

"If it were possible to force all owners to sign contracts through notaries, register in the cadastre and the tax authorities, then they would not be able, for example, to revise prices during the lease period. On the other hand, if everyone is brought into the tax field, then perhaps , housing prices will rise to some extent, but they will not triple or quadruple, as we are seeing now",



the head of the Silver REA real estate agency Andranik Arutyunov said.

Those who emigrated to Armenia have the opportunity to settle in state-provided housing, but this will mean living on the periphery, where it is difficult to find work. Many prefer to try their luck in the capital, Sputnik Armenia writes.