Hamas militants try to shoot down plane

20 Oct. 14:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israel Defense Forces Press Service reported that Palestinian extremists Hamas had attempted to shoot down a plane. They were eliminated by return fire.

"A terrorist unit belonging to Hamas air units was neutralized in a targeted strike on Gaza City after attempting to fire rockets at an aircraft",



the IDF Press Service said.

In addition to this, the Israeli military informed that in response to missile launches on Israeli territory from Lebanon, strikes were launched against Hezbollah targets.