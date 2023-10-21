Former PM Sharif return to Pakistan

21 Oct. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Four years ago Nawaz Sharif left Pakistan, dodging a jail sentence on health grounds as ties with the powerful military soured. Now, the three-time former premier is back.

A plane carrying Sharif landed in the Pakistani capital Islamabad on Saturday, according to GEO TV.

Earlier this week, the Islamabad High Court granted protective bail to Sharif until Tuesday, removing the threat of immediate arrest when he lands back in the country.

Sharif has been prime minister three times, but was ousted in 2017 and given a lifetime disqualification from politics after being convicted of corruption.

He served less than a year of a seven-year sentence before getting permission to seek medical care in London, ignoring subsequent court orders to return during former prime minister Imran Khan's government.