Accused of stabbing mayor’s son surrendered in Armenia

21 Oct. 18:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The son of the head of one of the Armenian cities is involved in a loud scandal. A man almost killed two people.

The son of the mayor of the city of Nor Achin, located in the Kotayk province, voluntarily came to the police: he is suspected of stabbing, the Armenian media report.

Earlier, shamshyan.com wrote that the son of the city head was put on the wanted list. According to the publication, the man committed the crime on Thursday night. Initially, he took part in a verbal dispute, but then the quarrel turned into a stabbing. The son of a politician stabbed two opponents.

Now he has come to the police and confessed to the crime.