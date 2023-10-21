Azerbaijani gymnasts win silver at European Championships in Bulgaria

21 Oct. 19:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Junior gymnasts from Azerbaijan took 2nd place in the all-around as part of a group at the European Championships in Acrobatic Gymnastics. In addition, the athletes won silver medals in the combined routine.

The Azerbaijani national team won a silver medal at the 31st European Acrobatic Gymnastics Championships, which takes place in Varna, Bulgaria, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation informed.

The women's group consisting of juniors Nazrin Zeinieva, Zahra Rashidova and Anahita Bashiri became 2nd in the all-around.

Previously, Azerbaijani gymnasts have already earned several awards at this tournament.