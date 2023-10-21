Another fire engulfs Mashuk

21 Oct. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Emergency services specialists extinguished a landscape fire on Mount Mashuk. However, half an hour later, another fire broke out.

A natural fire on Mount Mashuk in Pyatigorsk was extinguished, the Ministry of Emergency Situations for Stavropol informed.

The department clarified that the fire area reached 700 square meters.

The fire occurred on the evening of Saturday, October 21.

The mayor of the city, Dmitry Voroshilov, at about 20.20 Moscow time, expressed gratitude to everyone who participated in the extinguishing of the fire - firefighters, rescuers and foresters.

However, at 20.47 the mayor reported that another fire broke out at the scene. The firefighters are in the process of extinguishing.