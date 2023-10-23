More than 30 mosques destroyed in Gaza

23 Oct. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

At least five more mosques were destroyed in Israeli airstrikes on the besieged Gaza Strip on Sunday, bringing the total number to 31 since October 7, the Gaza-based Endowments and Religious Affairs Ministry said.

"The number of mosques completely destroyed since the beginning of Israel's attacks on Gaza has increased to 31," the ministry said.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said the death toll in Gaza had reached at least 4,651 people. According to the UN, at least 1.5 million people in Gaza were forced to flee their homes. At least 1,500 Israelis have been killed in the Hamas attack.