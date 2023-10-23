Israel plans to wrap operation against Hamas by late January

23 Oct. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel’s ground operation in the Gaza Strip may take up to three months, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said.

According to him, these clashes may take months, "but in the end there will be no Hamas."

"These should be the last (ground) maneuvers in Gaza, because after them, there will be no Hamas anymore. It will take a month, two, three months, but eventually there will be no more Hamas," Gallant said.

The minister stressed that the Israeli military continues to deliver airstrikes on the Gaza Strip before the ground operation.