Asadov: Baku wants to open communications, but this depends not only on us

26 Oct. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Speaking at the opening of the Tbilisi Silk Road Forum, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov commented on the words of the Head of the Armenian Government, Nikol Pashinyan, that Yerevan was ready to sign a peace agreement with Baku.

Earlier, Pashinyan said that Azerbaijan and Armenia had been working on a draft agreement, which could be signed within a few months.

Asadov recalled that Azerbaijan had expressed its position on signing an agreement with Armenia both after the end of the 44-day war and after the end of anti-terrorist measures in September this year.

The Prime Minister also answered questions related to transport. According to him, Baku is working on the opening of communications in accordance with the trilateral statement of November 2020.

Asadov stressed that Azerbaijan wanted to open communications, but this does not depend only on it. According to him, if the other side wants it, then Baku is ready for it.