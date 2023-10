26 Oct. 21:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

Visiting the Karabakh district of Azerbaijan has become available to all age categories.

Previously, there were age restrictions on visiting the region. From October 27, tickets can be purchased for persons under the age of 18 years. This can be done on the website www.yolumuzqarabaga.az, the ticket is issued on an identity document.

Let us remind you that regular bus services to Aghdam and Shusha were launched by the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency last January