Tbilisi and Chelyabinsk to be connected by direct flight

27 Oct. 10:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Red Wings Airlines will begin operating flights between the Georgian capital and Chelyabinsk from November 15.

It is planned to conduct one flight per week. Every Wednesday, the plane will depart from Chelyabinsk at 16.20, the return flight is scheduled for 19.25. The flight time between cities is 3 hours 15 minutes, the carrier informs.

Since 2023, transportation between the Russian Federation and Georgia has been carried out by two Russian companies, Red Wings and Azimuth, as well as by one Georgian company the Georgian Airways.