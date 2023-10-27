US to continue efforts to normalize relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia

27 Oct. 13:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Efforts to achieve peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia will continue, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller assured.

"I think that ensuring peace between these two countries is in their interests, as well as in the interests of the region and the whole world. We will continue our efforts in this direction",

Miller said.

Negotiations between the Foreign Ministers of the two countries with the participation of Secretary of State Antony Blinken took place in the United States in June. Then the parties were able to come to an understanding on the draft peace treaty agreement.