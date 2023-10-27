Iran and Türkiye ready to help in release of Israeli hostages

27 Oct. 14:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry said that the country's authorities, together with their colleagues from Türkiye and Qatar, are ready to do their best to help the negotiation process for the release of prisoners captured by Hamas as a result of the attack on the Jewish state in early October.

"Hamas leaders have said they are ready to release civilian hostages, and Iran, Türkiye and Qatar intend to participate in solving this important humanitarian problem",

Hossein Amir Abdollahian said.

Earlier it was reported that the Jewish Defense Army was postponing the ground operation in the Gaza Strip in order to gain time and free the hostages.