Direct flights to connect Tatarstan and Georgia

28 Oct. 19:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian air carrier Red Wings announced the start of flights from Kazan to Kutaisi and Tbilisi, the company's press service writes.

Flights from the capital of Tatarstan to the capital of Georgia will be carried out on Wednesdays and Fridays. The plane from Kazan will depart at 09:55. It will arrive at 13:00. The return flight will take place at 13:50 from Tbilisi, the plane will land at 15:45. In both cases, the time is local.

As for the Kazan-Kutaisi flight, flights will begin on December 3. They will be operated 2 times a week (on Tuesdays and Sunday). The plane will leave Kazan air harbor at 14:40 and land at 18:45. The plane will depart from Kutaisi at 10:40 and arrive in Kazan at 13:00.