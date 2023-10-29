Iran may intervene in conflict with Israel

29 Oct. 11:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Iranian President said that he did not guarantee that Tehran would stay away from the situation in Gaza. He explained that this was a natural response to the American side. The US says, it stands up for peace, but in fact the country supports the Zionists.

"Washington asks us to show restraint and not to interfere [in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict], but at the same time provides broad support for the Zionist entity [Israel]. In such a situation, we consider this demand invalid",

Ebrahim Raisi said

He also expressed confidence that Washington would not be able to achieve its goals in the Middle East.