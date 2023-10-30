Fire installations found in Karabakh

30 Oct. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

During the inspection of the Karabakh economic region's territory, military search teams of the Azerbaijani army found three self-propelled artillery vehicles. Information about this was published on the official page of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan. The message indicates that the combat vehicles previously belonged to illegal Armenian military units.

It is noted that the artillery installations were homemade. They were made from a cannon and a tractor. In addition to this, the combat vehicles are equipped with a tank engine. The range of projectiles that can be used by such an installation is 17.5 km. According to the Ministry of Defense, such shells were manufactured in 1951.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense assumes that the city of Shusha was shelled from these installations, as they were found in a firing position in the direction of Khankendi-Shusha.