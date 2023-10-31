Azerbaijani-Uzbek joint venture commissioned in Hajigabul

31 Oct. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A new enterprise has been commissioned in the Hajigabul Industrial Estate (District), which is under the jurisdiction of the Economic Zones Development Agency under Azerbaijan's Economy Ministry, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said.

“The Azerbaijani-Uzbek joint venture "Azermash" CP LLC has acquired residency in the Hajigabul Industrial Estate, bringing the total number of residents to 14," Mikayil Jabbarov said.

According to him, the corporation plans to invest 104 million manat ($61.18 million) in the industrial park to build a passenger automobile manufacturing complex that will employ 1,200 people.