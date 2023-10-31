Israel attacks Hamas inside Gaza tunnels

31 Oct. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel said its forces attacked Hamas gunmen inside the Islamists' vast tunnel network beneath Gaza.

The tunnels are a key objective for Israel as it expands ground operations inside Gaza to wipe out the ruling Hamas movement, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said.

"Over the last day, combined IDF combat forces struck approximately 300 targets, including anti-tank missile and rocket launch posts below shafts, as well as military compounds inside underground tunnels belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization," the statement reads.

Palestinian media reported that flames and smoke rise over Gaza City after recent Israeli airstrikes.