РУС ENG

Representatives of Russia and Azerbaijan discuss North-South transport corridor

Russian Government's website

First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Andrey Belousov and Deputy Head of the Government of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev met in Moscow, the press service of the Russian government reports.

Mustafayev arrived in Russia on a working visit. During the meeting, the parties talked about the development of the North-South international transport corridor.

It should be added that Belousov and Mustafaev met in early October. They discussed the prospects for cooperation between Moscow and Baku in the transport and logistics sector, as well as the implementation of the North-South project.

© Photo :Russian Government's website
250 views
Поделиться:
Print:

Last News

Videos