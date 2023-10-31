Uzbekistan allocates $1.5 million for humanitarian aid to Gaza Strip

31 Oct. 19:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev delivered a speech on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict at the government meeting. The Head of the republic said that due to the clash between the armies of the two states, the civilians were dying and called for a speedy end to the military conflict. In addition to this, Shavkat Mirziyoyev decided to allocate funds from the country’s budget for humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people.

"I have decided to allocate $1.5 million to the UN Middle East Agency to provide all possible assistance to the residents of the Gaza Strip. We express our strong solidarity with the people of Palestine and support their right to establish their own independent state in accordance with previously adopted resolutions of the UN General Assembly and the UN Security Council",



Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

The Head of the republic noted that Uzbekistan had rich experience in the peaceful residence of people of different faiths and nationalities on the territory of one state. Mirziyoyev called on the citizens of the republic not to succumb to provocations and to appreciate the peaceful and calm life in the country.