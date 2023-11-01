Khabib calls on Dagestan authorities to forgive rioters

1 Nov. 18:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Khabib Nurmagomedov called on the leadership of Dagestan to forgive the rioters at Makhachkala airport. He stated that the Almighty loves those who forgive.

On social networks, the athlete reposted a post by European champion among freestyle wrestlers Makhmud Magomedov, who appealed to the authorities with a request not to ruin “the fate of young guys.”

"Allah is forgiving and loves those who forgive,”

- Khabib Nurmagomedov wrote.