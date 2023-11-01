IDF reaches Gaza

1 Nov. 19:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the media reports, the Israeli army has approached the city of Gaza, and is currently at the gates of the city deep in the enclave, the commander of the 162nd division informs.

The Israeli army has approached Gaza City, Haaretz reports.

As noted by the commander of the IDF 162nd Division, Itzik Cohen, army units are located deep in the enclave.

"The division's forces are deep in the Gaza Strip at the gates of Gaza City,”

- Itzik Cohen reported.

Earlier, Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari announced the expansion of ground maneuvers in the Gaza Strip.