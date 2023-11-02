Israeli army continues battles in Gaza

2 Nov. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israel Defense Forces said ground forces and tanks clashed with Hamas "terror cells" in the northern Gaza Strip overnight, killing dozens of operatives.

In a statement, the IDF says troops of the Golani Infantry Brigade led “prolonged battles” against Hamas terrorists who had fired missiles, set off explosive devices, and hurled grenades at the forces.

The military says the Golani troops fought back, assisted by artillery and tank shelling, and while calling in an airstrike and missile strikes by the Navy.

“At the end of the fighting, dozens of terrorists were killed,” the IDF said.

According to the IDF, troops of the Nahal Infantry Brigade also encountered a group of Hamas gunmen who opened fire at them, and directed an aircraft to strike and kill the terror cell. Reservist forces, meanwhile, directed an aircraft to strike an anti-tank squad, with navy support.

The IDF says that it has continued to strike Hamas sites in the Gaza Strip, including weapons manufacturing and storage facilities, anti-tank missile launching positions, and drone launching positions.