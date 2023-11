2 Nov. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The plane with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on board landed at Astana airport, the press service of the Head of State reports.

The President arrived in the capital of Kazakhstan to participate in the tenth summit of the Organization of Turkic States. It will be held under the motto "Turkic Time".

A guard of honor was lined up at Nursultan Nazarbayev Airport in honor of Aliyev. He was met by Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov and other officials.