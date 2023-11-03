IDF kills key Hamas commander

3 Nov. 13:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The IDF press service informed about the liquidation of the Hamas battalion commander. It is noted that from the beginning of the escalation he was involved in managing the battles in Gaza.

"IDF fighters, acting on precise General Security and IDF intelligence, killed Mustafa Dalul, commander of the Sabra Tel al-Hawa battalion... In recent years, Dalul has held a number of positions in the battalion and in the Hamas brigade in Gaza City",

the IDF said.

In addition to this, it is reported that soldiers of the Jewish State Defense Forces also eliminated terrorists who tried to attack them.