World famous travelers arrive in Karabakh

4 Nov. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Members of the world famous "NomadMania" international travelers club arrived in Azerbaijan's Shusha on November 4.

The delegation from 26 countries includes about 50 famous travelers, including from Austria, Hungary, Germany, Switzerland, the U.S., Canada, Spain and other countries.

In addition to Shusha, the travelers will also visit Karabakh, Eastern Zangezur, Fuzuli, Khojavand, Aghdam, Kalbajar, Lachin, Zangilan and Jabrayil during the three days.

The teams of the main international networks of world travelers have visited Karabakh and East Zangezur already in the last several years. The mentioned visit will be the ninth one.