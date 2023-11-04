Head of US State Department to visit Türkiye

4 Nov. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

As part of his Middle East tour, the head of the US State Department will visit Türkiye to discuss the international agenda, in particular, the resolution of the Palestinian-Israeli crisis.

The head of the US State Department will make a working visit to Ankara, where he will hold a series of meetings. It is planned that he will discuss the international situation with his Turkish colleagues.

He also intends to discuss the protection of civilians in both Israel and the Palestinian enclave.

In this regard, the United States announced its intention to increase the amount of assistance to Palestinian civilians. In addition, diplomats will discuss the ways to resolve the conflict, including by improving relations between Palestine and the Jewish state.

Then, the head of the US State Department will continue his Middle East tour.