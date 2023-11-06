Israel takes control of Hamas military compound in Gaza

6 Nov. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israeli ground troops have taken control of a Hamas military compound in Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"Overnight, IDF ground troops took control of a Hamas military compound in the Gaza Strip. The compound contains observation posts, training areas for Hamas operatives and underground terror tunnels," the statement reads.

Israeli fighter jets also killed Hamas official Jamal Mussa, responsible for the organization’s special security operations.