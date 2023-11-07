Chief of Armenia's General Staff and U.S. European Command Deputy Commander discuss cooperation

7 Nov. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia's First Deputy Minister of Defense and Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Edward Asryan met with U.S. European Command Deputy Commander Steven Basham during his visit to the EUCOM headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany, the Armenian Ministry of Defense reported.

During the meeting matters related to the development of the Armenian-American military cooperation were discussed.

In addition, Lieutenant Asryan briefed on the details about the reforms being conducting in the Armenian Armed Forces and the assistance expected from the U.S.

"Steven Basham expressed willingness of the US to continue assisting Armenia in the current cooperation programs in the professionalization of the Armed Forces, professional sergeant staff's strengthening, modernization of the management system, peacekeeping, military medicine, military education, combat readiness, trainings, etc.," the statement reads.

Regional security Issues were also discussed.