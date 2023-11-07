Russia finalizes withdrawal procedure from CFE Treaty

7 Nov. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The procedure of Russia's withdrawal from the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE) was accomplished at midnight on November 7 and the document is no longer valid for Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The procedure for Russia's withdrawal from the CFE stipulated by the Treaty was completed at 0:00 a.m., November 7, 2023. Therefore, the international legal document, which was suspended by our country back in 2007, is now a history for us," the ministry said.

The ministry said that any agreements between Russia and NATO member states in the sphere of arms control are impossible as of today, because authorities of NATO member states and the bloc's clients "clearly demonstrated their inability to negotiate."

Two other agreements related to the CFE had ceased to be valid for Russia - the Budapest Memorandum of November 3, 1990, which set the maximum levels of conventional weapons and equipment for the six Warsaw Pact countries, and the Flank Agreement of May 31, 1996, which modified the original treaty.