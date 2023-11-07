Baku: 8 Azerbaijani villages still under Armenian occupation

7 Nov. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry made a statement on the occasion of the Victory Day.

The ministry noted that Azerbaijan began to actively promote the idea of normalization of Yerevan-Baku relations and the peace process, taking measures to carry out large-scale restoration and construction work in the liberated territories, as well as for reintegration of Armenian residents into Azerbaijani society, but Armenia chose the path of enduring to menace the peace process.

The ministry noted that continuing military-political provocations, as well as the landmine threat, Armenia chose the path of enduring to menace the peace process, lives of our citizens, restoration and reconstruction work carried out in the region.

"Contrary to its obligations, besides not withdrawing the Armenian armed forces which were the main source of threat to peace and security in the region, Armenia continued to support them financially, and did not refrain from the illegal transfer of weapons, military equipment, landmines to the territories of Azerbaijan. Armenia also refused to hand over 8 Azerbaijani villages, which are still under occupation," the statement reads.

The ministry recalled that Azerbaijan carried out counter-terrorism measures on September 19-20 in order to put an end to the existence of illegal Armenian forces, as well as to restore full sovereignty over all its territories.

"Currently, after the existence of the Armenian armed forces and the puppet regime created by Armenia in our territories were brought to an end, there are ample opportunities for peace and stability in the region," the ministry said.

The ministry urged Yerevan to demonstrate a constructive and just position in the peace process and recognize that there is no alternative to peace and cooperation in the region.