8 Nov. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A military parade dedicated to the third anniversary of the Victory in the Patriotic War has been held in the city of Khankendi (the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan).

President of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their son Heydar Aliyev attended the parade.