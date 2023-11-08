When first residential complex in Shusha to be settled?

8 Nov. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The relocation of former IDPs to the 23-building residential complex in the city of Shusha will start in the first quarter of 2024.

Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Shusha district Aydin Karimov briefed President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva on the works done.

The total area of the complex is 8 hectares. The construction works are scheduled to be finished by the end of this year.

The residential complex will have 450 flats including 28 one room, 195 two-room, 190 three-room, 30 four-room and 7 five-room ones. The majority of flats will be provided to former IDPs.