Erdogan to launch 'global initiative' on Gaza

9 Nov. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a meeting of the executive committee of the Turkish ruling Justice and Development Party that he is planning a "global initiative" to resolve the Gaza crisis, the Hurriyet newspaper reported.

Erdogan urged a ceasefire in Gaza as soon as possible and efforts to put an end to the crimes being committed by Israel in the Palestinian enclave.

"I will call each of the world leaders, negotiate with them, and meet with them if necessary. I intend to launch a joint global initiative on Gaza with leaders, presidents and prime ministers," Erdogan said.

The Turkish leader plans to launch his "global initiative" after an extraordinary summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Saudi Arabia this weekend.