Iran names factor destabilizing situation in Middle East

9 Nov. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The military presence of external players is having a destabilizing effect on the overall situation in the Middle East and is disrupting security within the region, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said.

"Historical data and the events taking place now clearly show that the military presence of external players has been one of the key aspects destabilizing the situation in the Middle East and posing a threat to its security," Kanaani said.

According to him, Iran’s foreign policy has always been aimed at maintaining stability and security in the Middle East.

The Iranian diplomat again rebuffed allegations by the G7 that Tehran supports the radical movement Hamas and the Lebanon-based Shiite Hezbollah party.