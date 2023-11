9 Nov. 21:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

Three judokas from Georgia are among the leaders in the updated ranking of the International Judo Federation (IJF).

The first places in their weight categories are taken by Tato Grigalashvili (up to 81 kg), Luka Maisuradze (up to 90 kg) and Ilia Sulamanidze (up to 100 kg).

Last week, the European Judo Championships ended in Montpellier. Georgian athletes won four silver medals.