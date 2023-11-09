Russia and US hold bilateral consultations

9 Nov. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Not long ago, a face-to-face round of bilateral consultations took place between Russia and the United States. This was announced by the Deputy Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"Face-to-face contacts occasionally take place, including in third countries. Not long ago, a round of bilateral consultations on the so-called "irritants" in our relations was held at a senior level",



Deputy Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

According to Sergey Ryabkov, the parties are still far from each other on many issues.

"There is predictably little progress, weak prospects for moving forward, although with regard to the functioning of diplomatic missions and visa matters, it would probably be worth moving towards greater normality. But so far there is no readiness on the other side for this",

Deputy head of the Ministry said.

He emphasized that the channels of dialogue between the parties were reduced to a minimum.