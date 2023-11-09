300 Russian children remain in Gaza

9 Nov. 22:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Maria Zakharova, about 300 minors from Russia remain in Gaza.

"There are many children on the lists for evacuation from Gaza. We are talking about approximately 300 minors from Russia",

Maria Zakharova said.

In a publication on her Telegram channel, a representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized that the children had been under blockade in the enclave for a month.

Let us remind you that today the enclave can only be left through the Rafah checkpoint on the border with Egypt.