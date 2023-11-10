Israel speaks on how long offensive in Gaza Strip to continue

10 Nov. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israeli army will continue operations in the Gaza Strip until the hostages return home. This statement was made by the head of the country's Ministry of Defense.

"We will not stop the offensive until we return the abducted",

Yoav Gallant said.

According to him, everything will be done to implement this. In addition, the minister focused on the fact that there are currently dozens of children in Gaza.

"Some of them saw their parents die in front of them. Monsters kidnapped them and are holding them captive, we will not stop until we bring our children home",

the Head of the Defense Ministry said.