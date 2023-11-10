China and Kazakhstan launch visa-free travel

10 Nov. 13:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

Starting from November 10, a visa-free regime has been launched between China and Kazakhstan. Previously, the parties signed a corresponding intergovernmental agreement.

"The agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the People's Republic of China on mutual exemption from visa requirements was concluded in the city of Xi'an on May 17, 2023, will come into force on November 10, 2023",

the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan said.

Starting today, residents of China and Kazakhstan can stay in these countries for thirty days. A visa will be required for a longer stay.