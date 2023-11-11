Israel warns Lebanon

11 Nov. 21:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The Israeli Ministry of Defense has warned Beirut on destruction comparable with that in Gaza. This will happen if Hezbollah drags Lebanon into a confrontation with Israel.

The head of the Israeli Defense Ministry warned the leaders of the Lebanese Hezbollah against further escalation of the Lebanese-Israeli conflict.

According to him, the actions of the radicals could lead to Lebanon being drawn into a full-scale confrontation with Israel.

The minister emphasized that if such a scenario were to materialize, the Israeli army would make Beirut similar to Gaza.

“If it [Hezbollah] makes a mistake like this, first, Lebanese citizens will pay for it. What we do in Gaza, we can do in Beirut,”

- Yoav Gallant said.