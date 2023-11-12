Baku: There will be no invasion of Armenia, the Zangezur corridor will go through Iran

12 Nov. 15:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The representative of the President of Azerbaijan on special assignments, Ambassador Elchin Amirbekov, who is on a visit to the Vatican and Rome, in an interview with the information and analytical portal In Terris, spoke about the Karabakh war, the migration of Armenians, their return and plans to establish sustainable peace in the South Caucasus.

First of all, the Ambassador stated that Azerbaijan had no plans to invade Armenia: Azerbaijan had no territorial claims to it.

"Absolutely not. This is fake information that has been spreading in recent days, the origin of which we cannot fully understand. The reason or excuse for the appearance of such fake news is the information about the creation of a transport link between Azerbaijan and its exclave Nakhchivan called the "Zangezur Corridor". In fact, it is not just a road connecting Azerbaijan and Armenia or regional countries: it could be an alternative route of the Middle Corridor that will connect Asia with Europe in a broader sense. In fact, it is a strategic project that will give a powerful impetus to the world trade's development. If Armenia does not like the word "corridor", it shoud be the words "road", "connection" and other terms. The corridor is a purely economic and transport concept",

Elchin Amirbekov said

At the same time, the representative of the President of Azerbaijan emphasized: if Armenia does not fulfill its obligations on this issue, then in the near future a project will be implemented that will connect the main part of Azerbaijan with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic through the territory of Iran by railways and roads. Armenia itself will remain a dead-end country in the region, as it has been until now. This will be the choice of the Armenians themselves, AZERTAC reports.

As for Azerbaijani citizens of Armenian origin who allegedly fled Karabakh, the Ambassador noted that they couldnot be considered citizens of the country because they had not yet applied for Azerbaijani citizenship.

"Most of them already have Armenian passports. At least a third of them are not from Karabakh, but came from Armenia and settled illegally in Karabakh in recent years. Less than 1,000 people have applied for Azerbaijani citizenship and promised to give up separatist activities. We understand that fleeing after 30 years of conflict is a predictable choice, but it was their personal choice, even though the Azerbaijani government urged them not to leave the country. We have created a portal that allows them to return to Azerbaijan as soon as possible, and we are committed to guaranteeing the safety, rights and economic well-being of these people",

Elchin Amirbekov said.

The small number of people remaining in Karabakh, given their contacts with those who fled, could become an attractive factor for the return, the representative of the President of Azerbaijan for special assignments added.