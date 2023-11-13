13 Nov. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The European Union (EU) does not conceal its plans to push Russia out of Central Asia and the South Caucasus, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told journalist Pavel Zarubin in the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program.

"The European Union does not conceal its intentions to restrain us in every possible way and push it out of Central Asia and the South Caucasus. These attempts are futile. We have been historically present here and will not disappear anywhere. Both our partners and our allies are well aware of that," Lavrov said.

Commenting on an article that appeared in the Western media after French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Kazakhstan, in which the Central Asian country was called ‘Putin’s backyard,’ Russia’s top diplomat said that Western leaders "allow themselves quite boorish pronouncements."