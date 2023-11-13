Azerbaijan to spend billions of dollars for Karabakh's revival

13 Nov. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Head of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance, Samir Sharifov, announced that the republic's authorities would allocate billions of dollars for the revival of the liberated territories of the country.

He noted that the Azerbaijani leadership had already allocated $6.5 billion for the restoration of Karabakh, and by the end of this year the amount of money would increase to 7 billion. The Minister added that the reintegration of the region into the economy of Azerbaijan was Baku's main priority.

Earlier, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev raised the flag of Azerbaijan over the liberated city of Khankendi. He emphasized that the topic of the Karabakh conflict was finally closed.