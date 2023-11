13 Nov. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

From January to November 2023, supplies of agricultural products from the Stavropol Territory to China increased 1.4 times compared to the same period last year. This was stated on the Telegram channel of the Head of the region.

"In total, since the beginning of the year, our enterprises have sent almost 31 thousand tons of food products to China",

Vladimir Vladimirov said.

He said that the exports included poultry meat, vegetables, bread, flour, mineral water, alcohol and other products.